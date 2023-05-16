Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has seen a -8.81% decrease in the past week, with a -9.74% drop in the past month, and a -13.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for MLCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.81% for MLCO stock, with a simple moving average of 19.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MLCO is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MLCO is $16.79, which is $2.51 above the current price. The public float for MLCO is 157.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MLCO on May 16, 2023 was 3.06M shares.

MLCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) has surged by 3.57 when compared to previous closing price of 11.19, but the company has seen a -8.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Wynn, Casino Stocks Rise on Macau License Renewals. One Risk Down, One to Go.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLCO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MLCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MLCO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

MLCO Trading at -8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -11.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLCO fell by -8.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.92. In addition, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited saw 0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MLCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.89 for the present operating margin

-15.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stands at -68.93. The total capital return value is set at -8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.65. Equity return is now at value 115.40, with -9.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.