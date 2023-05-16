Make Informed Decisions with Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Updates

The stock of Phillips 66 (PSX) has gone up by 0.28% for the week, with a -11.33% drop in the past month and a -12.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.62% for PSX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.48% for PSX’s stock, with a -3.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Right Now?

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Phillips 66 (PSX) by analysts is $122.44, which is $28.99 above the current market price. The public float for PSX is 458.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On May 16, 2023, the average trading volume of PSX was 3.72M shares.

PSX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has jumped by 1.07 compared to previous close of 93.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/10/23 that Raytheon CEO Bought Up This Energy Stock

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $110 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSX reach a price target of $139. The rating they have provided for PSX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to PSX, setting the target price at $121 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

PSX Trading at -4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.13. In addition, Phillips 66 saw -9.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from HAYES GREGORY, who purchase 10,250 shares at the price of $97.75 back on Feb 02. After this action, HAYES GREGORY now owns 14,299 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $1,001,938 using the latest closing price.

Pruitt Joseph Scott, the Vice President and Controller of Phillips 66, sale 600 shares at $110.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Pruitt Joseph Scott is holding 15,302 shares at $66,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.92 for the present operating margin

+7.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips 66 stands at +6.47. The total capital return value is set at 22.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.62. Equity return is now at value 44.20, with 16.90 for asset returns.

Based on Phillips 66 (PSX), the company’s capital structure generated 61.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.18. Total debt to assets is 23.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.44 and the total asset turnover is 2.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Phillips 66 (PSX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.