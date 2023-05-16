Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is 13.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MMP is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) is $60.23, which is -$4.11 below the current market price. The public float for MMP is 200.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% of that float. On May 16, 2023, MMP’s average trading volume was 775.77K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MMP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) has increased by 12.99 when compared to last closing price of 55.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 5 hours ago that Magellan Midstream Holders Face Big Tax Hit From Oneok Deal

MMP’s Market Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) has experienced a 15.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.80% rise in the past month, and a 18.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for MMP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.79% for MMP stock, with a simple moving average of 20.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMP

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMP reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for MMP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MMP, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

MMP Trading at 15.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMP rose by +15.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.83. In addition, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. saw 24.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMP starting from MONTAGUE JAMES R, who sale 2,892 shares at the price of $53.43 back on Nov 15. After this action, MONTAGUE JAMES R now owns 25,095 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., valued at $154,524 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.59 for the present operating margin

+40.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stands at +25.60. The total capital return value is set at 16.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.32. Equity return is now at value 66.60, with 14.80 for asset returns.

Based on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP), the company’s capital structure generated 306.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.40. Total debt to assets is 66.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 304.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.