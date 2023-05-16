Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LITE is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) is $52.87, which is $8.11 above the current market price. The public float for LITE is 67.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.63% of that float. On May 16, 2023, LITE’s average trading volume was 1.12M shares.

LITE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) has increased by 6.87 when compared to last closing price of 42.22.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/16/22 that Apple Supplier Lumentum Issues Forecast Below Estimates

LITE’s Market Performance

LITE’s stock has fallen by -5.78% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.27% and a quarterly drop of -23.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for Lumentum Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.51% for LITE’s stock, with a -28.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LITE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LITE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LITE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $40 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LITE reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for LITE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 17th, 2023.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Neutral” to LITE, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

LITE Trading at -8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITE fell by -5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.71. In addition, Lumentum Holdings Inc. saw -13.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LITE starting from Sepe Matthew Joseph, who sale 3,030 shares at the price of $86.20 back on Aug 29. After this action, Sepe Matthew Joseph now owns 25,288 shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc., valued at $261,183 using the latest closing price.

Ali Wajid, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Lumentum Holdings Inc., sale 8,781 shares at $92.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Ali Wajid is holding 31,194 shares at $811,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.97 for the present operating margin

+44.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumentum Holdings Inc. stands at +11.61. The total capital return value is set at 8.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.42. Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE), the company’s capital structure generated 103.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.80. Total debt to assets is 46.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.