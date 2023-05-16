Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is $0.52, which is $1.68 above the current market price. The public float for RIDE is 179.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RIDE on May 16, 2023 was 5.61M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

RIDE) stock’s latest price update

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.96 compared to its previous closing price of 0.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/02/23 that Lordstown Motors Warns of Bankruptcy Over Foxconn Dispute

RIDE’s Market Performance

RIDE’s stock has fallen by -5.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -41.41% and a quarterly drop of -74.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.92% for Lordstown Motors Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.73% for RIDE’s stock, with a -76.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIDE stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for RIDE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RIDE in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $1 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2022.

R. F. Lafferty, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIDE reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for RIDE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 12th, 2021.

RIDE Trading at -45.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares sank -42.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIDE fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4217. In addition, Lordstown Motors Corp. saw -71.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIDE starting from Burns Stephen S., who sale 5,000,000 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Jan 06. After this action, Burns Stephen S. now owns 21,683,745 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp., valued at $4,350,000 using the latest closing price.

Burns Stephen S., the 10% Owner of Lordstown Motors Corp., sale 1,169,000 shares at $1.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Burns Stephen S. is holding 26,683,745 shares at $2,080,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-136305.67 for the present operating margin

-15488.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lordstown Motors Corp. stands at -145569.07. Equity return is now at value -98.30, with -79.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.