Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Experiences 10.22% Monthly Change

In the past week, LAC stock has gone up by 7.19%, with a monthly gain of 10.22% and a quarterly plunge of -8.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.75% for Lithium Americas Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.65% for LAC’s stock, with a -5.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LAC is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LAC is $36.41, which is $13.52 above than the current price. The public float for LAC is 112.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.67% of that float. The average trading volume of LAC on May 16, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

LAC) stock’s latest price update

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.23 in comparison to its previous close of 21.73, however, the company has experienced a 7.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LAC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $35 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAC reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for LAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to LAC, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

LAC Trading at 10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +11.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAC rose by +7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.22. In addition, Lithium Americas Corp. saw 19.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAC

Equity return is now at value -11.70, with -8.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.