Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG)’s stock price has soared by 16.46 in relation to previous closing price of 3.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.21.

The public float for LWLG is 111.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LWLG on May 16, 2023 was 538.58K shares.

LWLG’s Market Performance

LWLG stock saw a decrease of -2.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.37% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.39% for Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.14% for LWLG’s stock, with a -32.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LWLG Trading at -4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.55%, as shares sank -2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWLG fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, Lightwave Logic Inc. saw 6.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWLG starting from LEONBERGER FREDERICK J, who sale 31,000 shares at the price of $7.07 back on Dec 02. After this action, LEONBERGER FREDERICK J now owns 5,182 shares of Lightwave Logic Inc., valued at $219,108 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.