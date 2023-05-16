Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) is above average at 59.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is $98.07, which is $14.21 above the current market price. The public float for LSCC is 134.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LSCC on May 16, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

LSCC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) has increased by 2.88 when compared to last closing price of 81.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LSCC’s Market Performance

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has seen a -0.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.14% decline in the past month and a 1.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.95% for LSCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.65% for LSCC’s stock, with a 19.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSCC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LSCC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LSCC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $60 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSCC reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for LSCC stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to LSCC, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

LSCC Trading at -5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares sank -10.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.88. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation saw 29.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $82.49 back on May 09. After this action, ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT now owns 790,766 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $3,299,612 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT, the President, CEO of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, sale 40,000 shares at $83.63 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT is holding 830,766 shares at $3,345,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.84 for the present operating margin

+64.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stands at +27.09. The total capital return value is set at 30.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.78. Equity return is now at value 42.30, with 26.00 for asset returns.

Based on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.40. Total debt to assets is 18.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.