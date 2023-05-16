Latch Inc. (LTCH) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Latch Inc. (LTCH) is $2.50, which is $4.6 above the current market price. The public float for LTCH is 128.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.12% of that float. On May 16, 2023, LTCH’s average trading volume was 286.73K shares.

LTCH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) has surged by 15.53 when compared to previous closing price of 0.78, but the company has seen a 16.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LTCH’s Market Performance

Latch Inc. (LTCH) has seen a 16.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 26.10% gain in the past month and a 1.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.14% for LTCH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.01% for LTCH stock, with a simple moving average of 0.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTCH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for LTCH by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LTCH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $1.15 based on the research report published on July 25th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTCH reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LTCH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to LTCH, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

LTCH Trading at 24.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares surge +30.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTCH rose by +19.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7546. In addition, Latch Inc. saw 26.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Latch Inc. (LTCH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.