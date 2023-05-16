Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (JZXN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JZXN is 8.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.05% of that float. On May 16, 2023, JZXN’s average trading volume was 2.17M shares.

JZXN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) has increased by 0.80 when compared to last closing price of 0.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JZXN’s Market Performance

Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (JZXN) has experienced a 5.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 41.69% rise in the past month, and a -8.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.96% for JZXN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.42% for JZXN stock, with a simple moving average of -31.73% for the last 200 days.

JZXN Trading at 20.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JZXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.11%, as shares surge +31.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JZXN rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1728. In addition, Jiuzi Holdings Inc. saw 62.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JZXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-275.93 for the present operating margin

-3.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jiuzi Holdings Inc. stands at -270.31. Equity return is now at value -125.50, with -78.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (JZXN) has been mixed in recent times. It's important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.