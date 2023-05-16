Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Stock Faces 32.00% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has gone up by 3.93% for the week, with a 31.95% rise in the past month and a -78.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.93% for JAGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.24% for JAGX’s stock, with a -90.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.73.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for JAGX is 1.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 73.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JAGX on May 16, 2023 was 3.43M shares.

JAGX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) has plunged by -22.58 when compared to previous closing price of 0.98, but the company has seen a 3.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAGX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for JAGX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAGX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2021.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAGX reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for JAGX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 11th, 2017.

JAGX Trading at -4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.00%, as shares surge +21.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAGX rose by +3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6324. In addition, Jaguar Health Inc. saw -88.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAGX starting from Wolin Jonathan S., who purchase 317 shares at the price of $0.03 back on Dec 31. After this action, Wolin Jonathan S. now owns 6,983 shares of Jaguar Health Inc., valued at $10 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.