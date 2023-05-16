ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Stock Observes 6.15% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has gone up by 0.04% for the week, with a 3.78% rise in the past month and a 11.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.10% for IBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.57% for IBN’s stock, with a 6.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Right Now?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is $27.45, which is $5.89 above the current market price. The public float for IBN is 3.39B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBN on May 16, 2023 was 5.16M shares.

IBN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) has increased by 0.44 when compared to last closing price of 22.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IBN Trading at 6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.84%, as shares surge +4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.55. In addition, ICICI Bank Limited saw 5.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Limited stands at +18.28. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.