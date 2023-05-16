Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Stock Faces 6.62% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has seen a 16.57% increase in the past week, with a 20.16% gain in the past month, and a 0.36% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.65% for MOMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.42% for MOMO’s stock, with a 45.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) Right Now?

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.88.

The public float for MOMO is 140.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.56% of that float. On May 16, 2023, the average trading volume of MOMO was 1.50M shares.

MOMO) stock’s latest price update

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.10 in comparison to its previous close of 9.02, however, the company has experienced a 16.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOMO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MOMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOMO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $12.50 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOMO reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for MOMO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 14th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MOMO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

MOMO Trading at 20.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares surge +4.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOMO rose by +16.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.40. In addition, Hello Group Inc. saw 16.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOMO

Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.