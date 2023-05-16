Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HCDI is $13.00, which is $8.0 above than the current price. The public float for HCDI is 0.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.48% of that float. The average trading volume of HCDI on May 16, 2023 was 505.77K shares.

HCDI) stock’s latest price update

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI)’s stock price has plunge by -16.67relation to previous closing price of 6.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.72% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HCDI’s Market Performance

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) has seen a -2.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.99% decline in the past month and a -29.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 96.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 51.10% for HCDI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.09% for HCDI stock, with a simple moving average of -62.91% for the last 200 days.

HCDI Trading at -8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 51.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 96.87%, as shares surge +3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCDI fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, Harbor Custom Development Inc. saw -32.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCDI starting from Walker Walter Frederick, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $15.02 back on Jun 15. After this action, Walker Walter Frederick now owns 8,000 shares of Harbor Custom Development Inc., valued at $15,017 using the latest closing price.

Walker Walter Frederick, the Director of Harbor Custom Development Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Walker Walter Frederick is holding 74,000 shares at $10,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.95 for the present operating margin

-3.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harbor Custom Development Inc. stands at -30.54. Equity return is now at value -97.50, with -11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.