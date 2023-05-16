Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) has decreased by -6.10 when compared to last closing price of 3.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/11/23 that Groupon Warns It May Not Survive

Is It Worth Investing in Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.77.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Groupon Inc. (GRPN) is $4.85, which is $1.77 above the current market price. The public float for GRPN is 19.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRPN on May 16, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

GRPN’s Market Performance

GRPN stock saw a decrease of -12.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -57.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.63% for Groupon Inc. (GRPN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.13% for GRPN’s stock, with a -59.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRPN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GRPN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GRPN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $11 based on the research report published on July 15th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to GRPN, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

GRPN Trading at -26.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.36%, as shares sank -25.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRPN fell by -12.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.62. In addition, Groupon Inc. saw -64.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRPN starting from Barta Jan, who purchase 6,716,966 shares at the price of $7.28 back on Dec 20. After this action, Barta Jan now owns 6,716,966 shares of Groupon Inc., valued at $48,899,512 using the latest closing price.

Barta Jan, the Director of Groupon Inc., sale 5,110,558 shares at $7.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Barta Jan is holding 0 shares at $37,204,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRPN

Equity return is now at value -230.70, with -25.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Groupon Inc. (GRPN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.