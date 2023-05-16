Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is $31.23, which is $5.4 above the current market price. The public float for GPK is 303.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPK on May 16, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

GPK) stock’s latest price update

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.46 in relation to its previous close of 25.95. However, the company has experienced a -0.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/23 that Graphic Packaging Boosts Paperboard Bet With $1 Billion Texas Mill

GPK’s Market Performance

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) has seen a -0.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.32% gain in the past month and a 9.82% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for GPK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.11% for GPK stock, with a simple moving average of 12.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPK stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GPK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GPK in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $25 based on the research report published on May 27th of the previous year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPK reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for GPK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 10th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Underweight” to GPK, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 18th of the previous year.

GPK Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPK fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.10. In addition, Graphic Packaging Holding Company saw 16.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPK starting from Scherger Stephen R., who sale 160,492 shares at the price of $25.81 back on May 09. After this action, Scherger Stephen R. now owns 427,548 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, valued at $4,142,299 using the latest closing price.

Yost Joseph P, the EVP & President, International of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, sale 60,000 shares at $23.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Yost Joseph P is holding 209,250 shares at $1,439,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.00 for the present operating margin

+19.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stands at +5.53. The total capital return value is set at 13.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.90. Equity return is now at value 30.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK), the company’s capital structure generated 256.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.92. Total debt to assets is 53.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 250.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.