FREYR Battery (FREY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FREY is 0.67.

The public float for FREY is 113.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FREY on May 16, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY)’s stock price has soared by 1.36 in relation to previous closing price of 7.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/14/22 that This EV-Battery Stock Is Bucking the SPAC Crackup

FREY’s Market Performance

FREY’s stock has risen by 0.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.56% and a quarterly drop of -13.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.17% for FREYR Battery The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.26% for FREY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FREY reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for FREY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

FREY Trading at -1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.14. In addition, FREYR Battery saw -13.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

The total capital return value is set at -18.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.51. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -15.20 for asset returns.

Based on FREYR Battery (FREY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FREYR Battery (FREY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.