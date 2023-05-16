First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is above average at 574.07x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is $222.71, which is -$6.87 below the current market price. The public float for FSLR is 101.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FSLR on May 16, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR)’s stock price has plunge by -4.36relation to previous closing price of 231.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 24.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/23 that First Solar Stock Surges On News of More Tax Breaks

FSLR’s Market Performance

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has experienced a 24.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.33% rise in the past month, and a 32.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.91% for FSLR’s stock, with a 38.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSLR reach a price target of $194, previously predicting the price at $220. The rating they have provided for FSLR stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 24th, 2023.

FSLR Trading at 8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares surge +1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR rose by +24.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +150.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.39. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 47.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from STEBBINS PAUL H, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $229.31 back on May 12. After this action, STEBBINS PAUL H now owns 28,772 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $573,275 using the latest closing price.

Jeffers Byron Michael, the VP – Global Controller and CAO of First Solar Inc., sale 239 shares at $202.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Jeffers Byron Michael is holding 0 shares at $48,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc. (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.