Examining the Volatility of Lottery.com Inc.’s (LTRY) Stock

The stock of Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has gone up by 22.77% for the week, with a 39.40% rise in the past month and a -26.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.91% for LTRY.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.62% for LTRY’s stock, with a 54.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LTRY is $14.00, The public float for LTRY is 22.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LTRY on May 16, 2023 was 408.95K shares.

LTRY) stock’s latest price update

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY)’s stock price has soared by 0.83 in relation to previous closing price of 0.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 22.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTRY stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for LTRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTRY in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

LTRY Trading at 33.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.02%, as shares surge +35.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRY rose by +22.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4593. In addition, Lottery.com Inc. saw 224.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-182.07 for the present operating margin

-101.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lottery.com Inc. stands at -323.27. The total capital return value is set at -39.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.21.

Based on Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.