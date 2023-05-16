Examining the Volatility of Dropbox Inc.’s (DBX) Stock

The stock of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has seen a 5.56% increase in the past week, with a 2.54% gain in the past month, and a -5.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for DBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.94% for DBX’s stock, with a 2.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Right Now?

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is $27.06, which is $4.01 above the current market price. The public float for DBX is 270.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DBX on May 16, 2023 was 3.64M shares.

DBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) has surged by 2.68 when compared to previous closing price of 22.02, but the company has seen a 5.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBX reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for DBX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to DBX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

DBX Trading at 8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.17. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw 1.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Houston Andrew, who sale 162,500 shares at the price of $21.65 back on May 11. After this action, Houston Andrew now owns 0 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $3,518,905 using the latest closing price.

Regan Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc., sale 1,939 shares at $21.40 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Regan Timothy is holding 662,898 shares at $41,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08. Equity return is now at value -120.00, with 18.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.