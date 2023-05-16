Evaluating the Impact of -4.31 Increase on Assertio Holdings Inc.’s (ASRT) Stock

The stock of Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) has gone up by 16.93% for the week, with a 16.38% rise in the past month and a 50.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.60% for ASRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.56% for ASRT’s stock, with a 80.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) is 4.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASRT is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) is $9.75, which is $2.43 above the current market price. The public float for ASRT is 47.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.21% of that float. On May 16, 2023, ASRT’s average trading volume was 2.51M shares.

ASRT) stock’s latest price update

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.31 compared to its previous closing price of 7.65. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/17/21 that Discovery, AT&T, Tesla, Palantir: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of ASRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASRT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ASRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASRT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on November 07th of the previous year 2022.

ASRT Trading at 20.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares surge +17.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASRT rose by +16.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.23. In addition, Assertio Holdings Inc. saw 70.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASRT starting from Tyree James L, who sale 43,143 shares at the price of $6.00 back on May 05. After this action, Tyree James L now owns 167,308 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc., valued at $258,767 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.18 for the present operating margin

+67.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assertio Holdings Inc. stands at +70.17. The total capital return value is set at 24.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.05. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT), the company’s capital structure generated 29.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.96. Total debt to assets is 16.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.