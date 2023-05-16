Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) by analysts is $5.56, which is $3.96 above the current market price. The public float for EQX is 280.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.94% of that float. On May 16, 2023, the average trading volume of EQX was 2.48M shares.

EQX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) has plunged by -6.67 when compared to previous closing price of 5.40, but the company has seen a -13.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EQX’s Market Performance

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has experienced a -13.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.62% drop in the past month, and a 34.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.74% for EQX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.30% for EQX stock, with a simple moving average of 25.22% for the last 200 days.

EQX Trading at 1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQX fell by -13.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.25. In addition, Equinox Gold Corp. saw 53.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.09 for the present operating margin

+6.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinox Gold Corp. stands at -11.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.33. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.85. Total debt to assets is 22.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.