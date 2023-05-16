Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) Stock: A 1.18% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Equinor ASA (EQNR) has gone down by -2.42% for the week, with a -2.12% drop in the past month and a -11.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.87% for EQNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.18% for EQNR’s stock, with a -11.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) Right Now?

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EQNR is 0.96.

The public float for EQNR is 1.04B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQNR on May 16, 2023 was 3.36M shares.

EQNR) stock’s latest price update

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR)'s stock price has plunge by 1.54% in relation to previous closing price of 27.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EQNR Trading at 0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQNR fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.47. In addition, Equinor ASA saw -17.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQNR

Equity return is now at value 59.50, with 18.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equinor ASA (EQNR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.