Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 124.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that Electronic Arts Stock Rises on Strong Earnings. FIFA Scores for Game Maker.

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is 33.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EA is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is $138.83, which is $14.2 above the current market price. The public float for EA is 272.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On May 16, 2023, EA’s average trading volume was 2.20M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has seen a -0.45% decrease in the past week, with a -2.53% drop in the past month, and a 11.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for EA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.41% for EA’s stock, with a 1.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $142 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EA reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $112. The rating they have provided for EA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 08th, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to EA, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

EA Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.42. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw 2.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Simonson Richard A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $125.66 back on May 11. After this action, Simonson Richard A now owns 58,723 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $1,256,629 using the latest closing price.

Schatz Jacob J., the Chief Legal Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $126.70 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Schatz Jacob J. is holding 15,899 shares at $126,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.05 for the present operating margin

+75.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +10.80. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.