eBay Inc. (EBAY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) has increased by 0.49 when compared to last closing price of 44.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that EBay Stock Slides Despite Solid Earnings. The Company Is Cautious About the Year Ahead.

Is It Worth Investing in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Right Now?

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.35.

The public float for EBAY is 533.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On May 16, 2023, the average trading volume of EBAY was 4.94M shares.

EBAY’s Market Performance

EBAY stock saw an increase of -2.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.68% and a quarterly increase of -7.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for eBay Inc. (EBAY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.81% for EBAY’s stock, with a 2.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBAY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EBAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EBAY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $49 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBAY reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for EBAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to EBAY, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

EBAY Trading at 2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.83. In addition, eBay Inc. saw 8.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from SWAN ROBERT HOLMES, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, SWAN ROBERT HOLMES now owns 136,632 shares of eBay Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Doerger Brian J., the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of eBay Inc., sale 9,542 shares at $44.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Doerger Brian J. is holding 0 shares at $420,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, eBay Inc. (EBAY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.