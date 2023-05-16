DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, DD stock has gone up by 1.31%, with a monthly decline of -6.87% and a quarterly plunge of -14.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for DuPont de Nemours Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.62% for DD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Right Now?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DD is 453.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On May 16, 2023, the average trading volume of DD was 3.09M shares.

DD) stock’s latest price update

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD)’s stock price has soared by 2.90 in relation to previous closing price of 63.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $80 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DD reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for DD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

DD Trading at -5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -7.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DD rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.11. In addition, DuPont de Nemours Inc. saw -4.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DD starting from JOHNSON KRISTINA M, who sale 450 shares at the price of $74.55 back on Feb 17. After this action, JOHNSON KRISTINA M now owns 3,115 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc., valued at $33,548 using the latest closing price.

Brady Amy G., the Director of DuPont de Nemours Inc., sale 376 shares at $74.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Brady Amy G. is holding 10,773 shares at $28,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DD

Equity return is now at value 21.70, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.