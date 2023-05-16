DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) has seen a 3.65% increase in the past week, with a -6.17% drop in the past month, and a -17.38% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for DOCU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.36% for DOCU’s stock, with a -8.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DOCU is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DOCU is $64.93, which is $17.02 above the current market price. The public float for DOCU is 197.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.48% of that float. The average trading volume for DOCU on May 16, 2023 was 3.94M shares.

The stock of DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) has increased by 4.61 when compared to last closing price of 48.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/10/23 that DocuSign Shares Slide 23% as Margins Face Scrutiny

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOCU by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DOCU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $48 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to DOCU, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on February 21st of the current year.

DOCU Trading at -6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.79. In addition, DocuSign Inc. saw -7.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from Briggs Teresa, who sale 1,988 shares at the price of $58.53 back on Mar 16. After this action, Briggs Teresa now owns 3,763 shares of DocuSign Inc., valued at $116,358 using the latest closing price.

Springer Daniel D., the Director of DocuSign Inc., sale 147,008 shares at $55.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Springer Daniel D. is holding 1,225,714 shares at $8,097,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.09 for the present operating margin

+78.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocuSign Inc. stands at -3.87. The total capital return value is set at -3.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.37. Equity return is now at value -21.20, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), the company’s capital structure generated 143.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.00. Total debt to assets is 29.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.