Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY)’s stock price has decreased by -2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 34.59. However, the company has seen a -3.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/04/23 that Dave & Buster’s Co-Founder James Corley Dies at 72

Is It Worth Investing in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) Right Now?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLAY is 1.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PLAY is $51.00, which is $17.62 above the current price. The public float for PLAY is 41.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLAY on May 16, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

PLAY’s Market Performance

PLAY’s stock has seen a -3.98% decrease for the week, with a -4.04% drop in the past month and a -22.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.36% for PLAY stock, with a simple moving average of -10.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PLAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLAY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $38 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAY reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for PLAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to PLAY, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

PLAY Trading at -5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAY fell by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.90. In addition, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. saw -4.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAY starting from Pineiro Antonio, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $34.90 back on Apr 13. After this action, Pineiro Antonio now owns 23,812 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., valued at $17,450 using the latest closing price.

Mulleady John, the SVP, RE & Dev of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Mulleady John is holding 78,777 shares at $262,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.53 for the present operating margin

+21.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stands at +6.98. Equity return is now at value 37.10, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.