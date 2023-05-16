Home  »  Business   »  Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Shares Soar Abo...

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN)’s stock price has plunge by 11.17relation to previous closing price of 0.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 47.74% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CRKN is $1.50, The public float for CRKN is 16.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.87% of that float. The average trading volume for CRKN on May 16, 2023 was 9.67M shares.

CRKN’s Market Performance

The stock of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has seen a 47.74% increase in the past week, with a 88.48% rise in the past month, and a -21.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.60% for CRKN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 60.44% for CRKN stock, with a simple moving average of -25.03% for the last 200 days.

CRKN Trading at 44.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.99%, as shares surge +87.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN rose by +47.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1397. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw 14.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -489.10, with -203.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

