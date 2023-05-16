Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) is $3.83, which is $1.23 above the current market price. The public float for CRVS is 41.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRVS on May 16, 2023 was 430.72K shares.

CRVS) stock’s latest price update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS)’s stock price has gone rise by 26.83 in comparison to its previous close of 2.05, however, the company has experienced a 100.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRVS’s Market Performance

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) has seen a 100.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 150.00% gain in the past month and a 229.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.21% for CRVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 111.04% for CRVS’s stock, with a 186.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRVS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CRVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRVS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRVS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CRVS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 27th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to CRVS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

CRVS Trading at 163.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.64%, as shares surge +134.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +266.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRVS rose by +100.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +191.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.31. In addition, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 205.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRVS starting from Jones William Benton, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Dec 20. After this action, Jones William Benton now owns 133,773 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $15,800 using the latest closing price.

MILLER RICHARD A MD, the President and CEO of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that MILLER RICHARD A MD is holding 1,490,119 shares at $7,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRVS

Equity return is now at value -65.40, with -54.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.