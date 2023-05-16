CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CNX stock has gone up by 4.44%, with a monthly decline of -3.50% and a quarterly plunge of -1.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.10% for CNX Resources Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.65% for CNX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) Right Now?

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CNX is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CNX is $19.42, which is $2.91 above the current market price. The public float for CNX is 162.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.25% of that float. The average trading volume for CNX on May 16, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

CNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) has increased by 3.03 when compared to last closing price of 15.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNX stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CNX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CNX in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $17 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNX reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for CNX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CNX, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

CNX Trading at 2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNX rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.41. In addition, CNX Resources Corporation saw -5.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.40 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNX Resources Corporation stands at -3.62. The total capital return value is set at 46.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.53. Equity return is now at value 54.10, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Based on CNX Resources Corporation (CNX), the company’s capital structure generated 80.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.73. Total debt to assets is 28.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.