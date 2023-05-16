Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 301.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.74.

The public float for CHWY is 90.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 25.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHWY on May 16, 2023 was 4.16M shares.

CHWY) stock’s latest price update

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY)’s stock price has plunge by 2.12relation to previous closing price of 33.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/23/23 that Chewy Stock Slides. User Growth Will Be ‘Likely Tepid at Best.’

CHWY’s Market Performance

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has experienced a 3.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.08% rise in the past month, and a -25.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for CHWY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.23% for CHWY stock, with a simple moving average of -10.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHWY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHWY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CHWY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHWY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $36 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2023.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to CHWY, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

CHWY Trading at -2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.67. In addition, Chewy Inc. saw -6.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from Singh Sumit, who sale 21,317 shares at the price of $39.74 back on Mar 02. After this action, Singh Sumit now owns 759,876 shares of Chewy Inc., valued at $847,176 using the latest closing price.

Mehta Satish, the Chief Technology Officer of Chewy Inc., sale 4,635 shares at $39.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Mehta Satish is holding 412,485 shares at $184,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Equity return is now at value 35.60, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.