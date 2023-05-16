Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has seen a -2.07% decrease in the past week, with a -2.65% drop in the past month, and a 2.95% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for CPB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.11% for CPB stock, with a simple moving average of 2.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is 19.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CPB is 0.34.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for CPB is 192.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.66% of that float. On May 16, 2023, CPB’s average trading volume was 2.13M shares.

CPB) stock’s latest price update

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.84 compared to its previous closing price of 54.33. However, the company has seen a -2.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/08/23 that Campbell’s Enticing Future in Snacks

Analysts’ Opinion of CPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPB stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CPB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CPB in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $55 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPB reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for CPB stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to CPB, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

CPB Trading at -1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares sank -3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPB fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.39. In addition, Campbell Soup Company saw -6.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPB starting from Ciongoli Adam G., who sale 37,354 shares at the price of $56.86 back on Dec 21. After this action, Ciongoli Adam G. now owns 99,385 shares of Campbell Soup Company, valued at $2,123,948 using the latest closing price.

Ciongoli Adam G., the Executive Vice President of Campbell Soup Company, sale 44,232 shares at $56.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Ciongoli Adam G. is holding 136,739 shares at $2,497,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPB

Equity return is now at value 23.60, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.