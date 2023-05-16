Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) has plunged by -1.76 when compared to previous closing price of 27.57, but the company has seen a -5.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/12/22 that Cameco Tumbles After Buying Stake in Westinghouse Electric

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95.

The public float for CCJ is 432.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCJ on May 16, 2023 was 3.87M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ’s stock has seen a -5.03% decrease for the week, with a 4.01% rise in the past month and a -7.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for Cameco Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.72% for CCJ stock, with a simple moving average of 5.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at 4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.94. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 19.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.