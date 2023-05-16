Bruker Corporation (BRKR): A Technical Analysis

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for BRKR is 98.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRKR on May 16, 2023 was 837.03K shares.

BRKR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) has dropped by -1.82 compared to previous close of 73.75. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRKR’s Market Performance

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) has seen a -6.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.45% decline in the past month and a -4.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for BRKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.36% for BRKR’s stock, with a 7.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRKR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BRKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRKR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $70 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRKR reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for BRKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 22nd, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BRKR, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

BRKR Trading at -6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -12.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRKR fell by -6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.51. In addition, Bruker Corporation saw 5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRKR starting from LAUKIEN FRANK H, who sale 110,982 shares at the price of $75.20 back on May 09. After this action, LAUKIEN FRANK H now owns 38,100,011 shares of Bruker Corporation, valued at $8,345,410 using the latest closing price.

LAUKIEN FRANK H, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Bruker Corporation, sale 89,018 shares at $77.05 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that LAUKIEN FRANK H is holding 38,210,993 shares at $6,859,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRKR

Equity return is now at value 27.20, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bruker Corporation (BRKR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.