Braskem S.A. (BAK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) has dropped by -5.88 compared to previous close of 9.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BAK is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BAK is $13.20, which is $2.38 above than the current price. The public float for BAK is 101.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. The average trading volume of BAK on May 16, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

BAK’s Market Performance

The stock of Braskem S.A. (BAK) has seen a -7.75% decrease in the past week, with a 10.20% rise in the past month, and a 10.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.05% for BAK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.76% for BAK’s stock, with a -7.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAK stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BAK by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for BAK in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $16.75 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

BAK Trading at 17.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares surge +11.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK fell by -7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.44. In addition, Braskem S.A. saw 0.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+11.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braskem S.A. stands at -0.35. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Braskem S.A. (BAK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.