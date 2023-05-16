Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BLND is $1.37, which is $0.48 above the current market price. The public float for BLND is 210.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.25% of that float. The average trading volume for BLND on May 16, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

BLND) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) has jumped by 15.30 compared to previous close of 0.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 57.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BLND’s Market Performance

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) has seen a 57.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 39.94% gain in the past month and a -40.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.44% for BLND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 48.86% for BLND’s stock, with a -38.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLND stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BLND by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BLND in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $2.25 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLND reach a price target of $2.75, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for BLND stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 25th, 2022.

BLND Trading at 16.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.96%, as shares surge +36.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLND rose by +57.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7607. In addition, Blend Labs Inc. saw -22.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLND starting from Ghamsari Nima, who sale 230,770 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Apr 28. After this action, Ghamsari Nima now owns 0 shares of Blend Labs Inc., valued at $140,308 using the latest closing price.

Ghamsari Nima, the Head of Blend of Blend Labs Inc., sale 169,242 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Ghamsari Nima is holding 0 shares at $158,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-119.57 for the present operating margin

+34.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blend Labs Inc. stands at -326.79. The total capital return value is set at -39.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.52. Equity return is now at value -469.80, with -159.70 for asset returns.

Based on Blend Labs Inc. (BLND), the company’s capital structure generated 188.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.32. Total debt to assets is 52.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.