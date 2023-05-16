Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock Observes -9.06% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Blackstone Inc. (BX) has seen a -0.71% decrease in the past week, with a -7.08% drop in the past month, and a -16.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for BX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.55% for BX’s stock, with a -9.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is above average at 100.52x. The 36-month beta value for BX is also noteworthy at 1.49.

The public float for BX is 700.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.49% of that float. The average trading volume of BX on May 16, 2023 was 4.98M shares.

BX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) has dropped by -2.50 compared to previous close of 83.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/01/23 that Blackstone Limits Breit Withdrawals Yet Again

Analysts’ Opinion of BX

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BX reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $104. The rating they have provided for BX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to BX, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

BX Trading at -4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BX fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.31. In addition, Blackstone Inc. saw 9.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BX starting from Porat Ruth, who purchase 282 shares at the price of $82.71 back on May 08. After this action, Porat Ruth now owns 31,132 shares of Blackstone Inc., valued at $23,317 using the latest closing price.

Porat Ruth, the Director of Blackstone Inc., purchase 80 shares at $82.83 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Porat Ruth is holding 8,159 shares at $6,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.15 for the present operating margin

+98.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Inc. stands at +12.84. The total capital return value is set at 11.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.00. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Inc. (BX), the company’s capital structure generated 175.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.75. Total debt to assets is 31.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Blackstone Inc. (BX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.