Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 3.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is $2.25, The public float for BITF is 174.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BITF on May 16, 2023 was 4.37M shares.

BITF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) has jumped by 11.22 compared to previous close of 0.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BITF’s Market Performance

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has experienced a 1.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.80% drop in the past month, and a 23.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.08% for BITF.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.74% for BITF’s stock, with a 8.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BITF Trading at 8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares sank -9.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1033. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 147.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.78 for the present operating margin

+7.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at -167.84. Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -52.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.