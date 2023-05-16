BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC)’s stock price has soared by 7.38 in relation to previous closing price of 7.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Right Now?

The average price predicted by analysts for BIGC is $10.79, which is $3.2 above the current price. The public float for BIGC is 69.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIGC on May 16, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

BIGC’s Market Performance

BIGC’s stock has seen a 6.92% increase for the week, with a -6.89% drop in the past month and a -31.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.33% for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.02% for BIGC’s stock, with a -34.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIGC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for BIGC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BIGC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $11 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIGC reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for BIGC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 07th, 2023.

BIGC Trading at -8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIGC rose by +6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.61. In addition, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. saw -13.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIGC starting from Kaloustian Robert, who sale 5,738 shares at the price of $7.23 back on May 05. After this action, Kaloustian Robert now owns 67,294 shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., valued at $41,491 using the latest closing price.

Kaloustian Robert, the Chief Services Officer of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., sale 4,365 shares at $8.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Kaloustian Robert is holding 74,880 shares at $38,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.12 for the present operating margin

+71.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stands at -50.14. The total capital return value is set at -22.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.90. Equity return is now at value -217.20, with -25.70 for asset returns.

Based on BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC), the company’s capital structure generated 766.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.46. Total debt to assets is 73.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 760.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.