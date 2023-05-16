Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BYND is at 2.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BYND is $10.75, which is $0.6 above the current market price. The public float for BYND is 58.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 33.65% of that float. The average trading volume for BYND on May 16, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BYND) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) has dropped by -5.01 compared to previous close of 10.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/24/23 that Beyond Meat Stock Soars 23% as Results, Forecast Offer ‘Positive Surprise’

BYND’s Market Performance

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has seen a -17.12% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -31.17% decline in the past month and a -34.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for BYND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.59% for BYND’s stock, with a -41.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYND stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BYND by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BYND in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $16 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to BYND, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

BYND Trading at -31.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares sank -30.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND fell by -15.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.71. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc. saw -17.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYND starting from Ajami Dariush, who sale 27,690 shares at the price of $14.65 back on Dec 14. After this action, Ajami Dariush now owns 78,774 shares of Beyond Meat Inc., valued at $405,772 using the latest closing price.

KUTUA LUBI, the CFO, Treasurer of Beyond Meat Inc., sale 15,139 shares at $14.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that KUTUA LUBI is holding 58,687 shares at $217,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.70 for the present operating margin

-6.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Meat Inc. stands at -87.40. The total capital return value is set at -28.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.24. Equity return is now at value 200.90, with -29.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.