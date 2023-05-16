Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is above average at 11.54x. The 36-month beta value for BBY is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 20 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BBY is $82.14, which is $10.17 above than the current price. The public float for BBY is 200.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.80% of that float. The average trading volume of BBY on May 16, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

BBY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) has increased by 1.35 when compared to last closing price of 71.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/14/23 that Best Buy Lays Off Hundreds at Stores

BBY’s Market Performance

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has experienced a 0.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.93% drop in the past month, and a -16.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for BBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.09% for BBY stock, with a simple moving average of -5.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BBY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $83 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBY reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for BBY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

BBY Trading at -3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBY rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.73. In addition, Best Buy Co. Inc. saw -9.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBY starting from Harmon Damien, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $73.21 back on Apr 14. After this action, Harmon Damien now owns 41,489 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc., valued at $402,655 using the latest closing price.

Barry Corie S, the CEO of Best Buy Co. Inc., sale 25,511 shares at $77.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Barry Corie S is holding 364,041 shares at $1,988,582 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.17 for the present operating margin

+21.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Best Buy Co. Inc. stands at +3.06. The total capital return value is set at 28.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.86. Equity return is now at value 49.60, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY), the company’s capital structure generated 142.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.73. Total debt to assets is 25.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.42 and the total asset turnover is 2.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.