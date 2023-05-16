Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM)’s stock price has plunge by 7.66relation to previous closing price of 135.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that Twilio and Atlassian Issue Growth Warnings

Is It Worth Investing in Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is $186.15, which is $40.97 above the current market price. The public float for TEAM is 144.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TEAM on May 16, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

TEAM’s Market Performance

TEAM stock saw a decrease of 11.81% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.19% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.28% for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.69% for TEAM’s stock, with a -18.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $165 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEAM reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for TEAM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to TEAM, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

TEAM Trading at -6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -12.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM rose by +11.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.81. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw 12.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,614 shares at the price of $134.21 back on May 12. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 277,920 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $1,156,072 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation, sale 8,614 shares at $134.21 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 277,920 shares at $1,156,072 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.34 for the present operating margin

+83.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation stands at -21.91. The total capital return value is set at -7.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.98. Equity return is now at value -40.90, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Atlassian Corporation (TEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 391.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.66. Total debt to assets is 39.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 379.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.