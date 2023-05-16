ASP Isotopes Inc.’s (ASPI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ASPI stock has gone down by -1.38%, with a monthly decline of -37.24% and a quarterly plunge of -72.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.72% for ASP Isotopes Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.04% for ASPI’s stock, with a -65.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ASPI is 13.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. On May 16, 2023, the average trading volume of ASPI was 96.88K shares.

ASPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) has jumped by 17.05 compared to previous close of 0.44. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASPI Trading at -43.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.83%, as shares sank -34.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPI remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6046. In addition, ASP Isotopes Inc. saw -67.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPI starting from Moore Duncan, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on May 10. After this action, Moore Duncan now owns 430,000 shares of ASP Isotopes Inc., valued at $5,000 using the latest closing price.

Moore Duncan, the Director of ASP Isotopes Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Moore Duncan is holding 420,000 shares at $19,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.