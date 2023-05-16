Asana Inc. (ASAN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) has increased by 8.19 when compared to last closing price of 17.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Asana Inc. (ASAN) by analysts is $22.00, which is $3.91 above the current market price. The public float for ASAN is 79.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.96% of that float. On May 16, 2023, the average trading volume of ASAN was 2.88M shares.

ASAN’s Market Performance

The stock of Asana Inc. (ASAN) has seen a 11.96% increase in the past week, with a 1.69% rise in the past month, and a 26.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for ASAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.65% for ASAN’s stock, with a -0.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $21 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASAN reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ASAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to ASAN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

ASAN Trading at -0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN rose by +11.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.98. In addition, Asana Inc. saw 35.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Wan Tim M, who sale 3,336 shares at the price of $20.86 back on Mar 23. After this action, Wan Tim M now owns 603,715 shares of Asana Inc., valued at $69,583 using the latest closing price.

LACEY ELEANOR B, the GC, Corporate Secretary of Asana Inc., sale 1,321 shares at $20.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that LACEY ELEANOR B is holding 165,300 shares at $27,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.84 for the present operating margin

+89.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc. stands at -74.52. The total capital return value is set at -73.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.93. Equity return is now at value -163.20, with -50.40 for asset returns.

Based on Asana Inc. (ASAN), the company’s capital structure generated 76.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.23. Total debt to assets is 28.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Asana Inc. (ASAN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.