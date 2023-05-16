Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 459.80x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) is $27.08, which is $3.52 above the current market price. The public float for ARRY is 148.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARRY on May 16, 2023 was 4.66M shares.

The stock of Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) has increased by 6.74 when compared to last closing price of 21.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a 25.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ARRY’s Market Performance

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) has seen a 25.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.63% gain in the past month and a 10.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.92% for ARRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.07% for ARRY’s stock, with a 18.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARRY stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ARRY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARRY in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $25 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARRY reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for ARRY stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 03rd, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to ARRY, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

ARRY Trading at 17.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares surge +6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARRY rose by +25.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.11. In addition, Array Technologies Inc. saw 21.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARRY starting from Hottinger Tyson, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $20.74 back on Nov 16. After this action, Hottinger Tyson now owns 75,547 shares of Array Technologies Inc., valued at $176,292 using the latest closing price.

Stacherski Kenneth R., the Chief Operations Officer of Array Technologies Inc., sale 1,327 shares at $18.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Stacherski Kenneth R. is holding 99,902 shares at $24,409 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.04 for the present operating margin

+7.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Array Technologies Inc. stands at +0.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.