Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for RCUS is at 0.87.

The public float for RCUS is 51.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.19% of that float. The average trading volume for RCUS on May 16, 2023 was 946.89K shares.

RCUS) stock’s latest price update

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.63 in comparison to its previous close of 18.48, however, the company has experienced a -1.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RCUS’s Market Performance

RCUS’s stock has fallen by -1.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.29% and a quarterly drop of -2.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.75% for Arcus Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.96% for RCUS’s stock, with a -15.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCUS reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for RCUS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to RCUS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

RCUS Trading at 8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.80. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc. saw -5.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from Jarrett Jennifer, who sale 8,729 shares at the price of $16.81 back on Mar 16. After this action, Jarrett Jennifer now owns 406,217 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc., valued at $146,734 using the latest closing price.

Jarrett Jennifer, the Chief Operating Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc., sale 1,600 shares at $23.52 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Jarrett Jennifer is holding 414,946 shares at $37,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Equity return is now at value -41.30, with -20.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.