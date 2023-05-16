Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) has decreased by -2.34 when compared to last closing price of 76.90.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) Right Now?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is $80.71, which is $7.85 above the current market price. The public float for ACGL is 358.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACGL on May 16, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

ACGL’s Market Performance

ACGL’s stock has seen a -1.37% decrease for the week, with a 6.90% rise in the past month and a 15.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for Arch Capital Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.14% for ACGL’s stock, with a 27.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACGL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ACGL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ACGL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $65 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACGL reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for ACGL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ACGL, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

ACGL Trading at 6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.46. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd. saw 19.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from PETRILLO LOUIS T, who sale 15,406 shares at the price of $76.79 back on May 10. After this action, PETRILLO LOUIS T now owns 105,254 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd., valued at $1,183,071 using the latest closing price.

Rajeh Maamoun, the CHAIRMAN & CEO ARCH RE GROUP of Arch Capital Group Ltd., sale 40,000 shares at $76.41 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Rajeh Maamoun is holding 335,378 shares at $3,056,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stands at +15.55. The total capital return value is set at 3.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.18. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL), the company’s capital structure generated 22.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.23. Total debt to assets is 7.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.