Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) has gone down by -4.44% for the week, with a 69.29% rise in the past month and a 155.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.22% for AQST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.26% for AQST’s stock, with a 101.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for AQST is 52.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.48% of that float. On May 16, 2023, the average trading volume of AQST was 461.67K shares.

AQST) stock’s latest price update

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.14 compared to its previous closing price of 1.97. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQST stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AQST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AQST in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to AQST, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

AQST Trading at 75.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.62%, as shares surge +56.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +172.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQST fell by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +159.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7000. In addition, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. saw 138.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQST starting from Boyd Peter E., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Jun 14. After this action, Boyd Peter E. now owns 59,532 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,050 using the latest closing price.

Barber Daniel, the Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., purchase 91,743 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Barber Daniel is holding 193,702 shares at $88,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQST

Equity return is now at value 30.70, with -58.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.