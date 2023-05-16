AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AU is 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AU is $23.26, which is -$1.57 below the current price. The public float for AU is 413.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AU on May 16, 2023 was 3.63M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

AU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) has increased by 0.12 when compared to last closing price of 25.54.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AU’s Market Performance

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has experienced a -9.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.39% drop in the past month, and a 29.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for AU.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.50% for AU’s stock, with a 37.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AU reach a price target of $24.20, previously predicting the price at $22.20. The rating they have provided for AU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AU, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

AU Trading at 6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU fell by -9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.99. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Limited saw 31.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.75 for the present operating margin

+20.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stands at +6.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), the company’s capital structure generated 52.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.62. Total debt to assets is 26.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.